Na današnji dan - Zvezda dobro pamti ovo ime, Majkl Miks!

  03. april 2020.

  • 13:44

Pre sedamnaest godina odigrana je završnica ABA lige u Tivoliju.

Bilo je to u sezoni 2002/03, ABA liga je ušla u samu završnicu, a tog 3. aprila igrala su se dva polufinala.

Crvena zvezda kao prvoplasirana je dočekala Zadar koji je bio četvrtoplasirani, a u drugom polufinalu igrali su Makabi i Olimpija.

U susretu Crvene zvezde i Zadra rezultat je bio 77:78 za Hrvate, a Majkl Miks je postigao pobedonosnu trojku na sekund pre kraja utakmice.

Pogledajte kako se to desilo!




