Na današnji dan - Zvezda dobro pamti ovo ime, Majkl Miks!

Crvena zvezda kao prvoplasirana je dočekala Zadar koji je bio četvrtoplasirani, a u drugom polufinalu igrali su Makabi i Olimpija.
U susretu Crvene zvezde i Zadra rezultat je bio 77:78 za Hrvate, a Majkl Miks je postigao pobedonosnu trojku na sekund pre kraja utakmice.
Pogledajte kako se to desilo!
#ABAMemories: On this day, 17 years ago, Michael Meeks scored the legendary 3-pointer to win the game for @kkzadar against Crvena zvezda mts in the the 2003 #ABALiga Semi-Finals - 78:77.— ABA Liga (@ABA_League) April 3, 2020
Zadar went on to win the championship in that season. pic.twitter.com/bfhvWj5mcP