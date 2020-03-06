Nestvarne scene iz Sent Etjena posle plasmana u finale kupa!

Biće ovo prvo finale za Sent Etjen posle 38 godina, a zaslužan za to jeste Rijad Budebuz koji je golom u nadoknadi stavio tačku na ovaj meč.
Scene nakon toga su fantastične, neke ste videli i sinoć, a pogledajte u nastavku navijanje nakon utakmice.
Izvanredno!
Last night, a relegation-threatened Saint-Étienne reached the final of the French Cup for the first time in 38 years— Regista (@_Regista_) March 6, 2020
All courtesy of a 94th-minute winner from Ryad Boudebouz
Football just hits different. pic.twitter.com/Fqg7hxaRwe