Nestvarne scene iz Sent Etjena posle plasmana u finale kupa!

  • Autor: Aleksandar Obrenović

  • 06. mart 2020.

  • 13:38

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Pogledajte snimak iz Sent Etjena koji je savladao Ren za finale Kupa Francuske.

Nestvarne scene iz Sent Etjena posle plasmana u finale kupa!
Foto: screenshot - twitter.com
U finalu Kupa Francuske igraće Sent Etjen i Pari Sen Žermen.

Biće ovo prvo finale za Sent Etjen posle 38 godina, a zaslužan za to jeste Rijad Budebuz koji je golom u nadoknadi stavio tačku na ovaj meč.

Scene nakon toga su fantastične, neke ste videli i sinoć, a pogledajte u nastavku navijanje nakon utakmice.

Izvanredno!


Izveštaj sa ovog meča pročitajte OVDE.

baner
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Komentari