Hteli su ga Bajern i "pola" Premijer lige, završio kod Mihe!

🚨 OFFICIAL 🚨



They thought he was a myth, they hunted high and low, they believed he would appear. Now, he's here and he's real 🦕💪



Our Flower of Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/4v7OipkWQ2