Tek što je Srbija osvojila ATP kup, počela polemika treba li ga ukinuti!

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 12. januar 2020.

  • 17:44

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Da li bi ove polemike bilo da je, na primer, Španija danas osvojila trofej, ili hipotetički Švajcarska sa Federerom?

Foto: Beta/AP Photo/Steve Christo

Novak Đoković i Viktor Troicki uspeli su danas da u finalnom okršaju savladaju Špance i urade ono što su silno želeli i na kraju prethodne sezone, kada su ih Rusi zaustavili u pohodu na trofej Dejvis kupa.

Upravo to održavanje i Dejvis kupa i ATP kupa u kratkom vremenskom intervalu mnogima se ne dopada, a u pojedinim teniskim krugovima, doduše samo na društvenim mrežama, danas se povela polemika treba li nastaviti sa održavanjem ATP kupa.

Ima onih koji se nadaju da je ovo bio prvi i poslednji ATP kup, da ''nije bio zabavan'', uz opasku da nemaju ništa ni protiv Srbije, ni protiv Španije. Smatraju čak i da je ovo ''loša parodija'' Dejvis kupa, mada s druge strane, ima mišljenja i da je ATP kup ''gledljiviji'' i zanimljiviji od Dejvis kupa.

Kako god, Srbija je osvojila ovo takmičenje i to će ostati zabeleženo u teniskoj istoriji, a ovakve polemike neće pokvariti raspoloženje našim teniserima.
