Tek što je Srbija osvojila ATP kup, počela polemika treba li ga ukinuti!

Novak Đoković i Viktor Troicki uspeli su danas da u finalnom okršaju savladaju Špance i urade ono što su silno želeli i na kraju prethodne sezone, kada su ih Rusi zaustavili u pohodu na trofej Dejvis kupa.

Upravo to održavanje i Dejvis kupa i ATP kupa u kratkom vremenskom intervalu mnogima se ne dopada, a u pojedinim teniskim krugovima, doduše samo na društvenim mrežama, danas se povela polemika treba li nastaviti sa održavanjem ATP kupa.

Ima onih koji se nadaju da je ovo bio prvi i poslednji ATP kup, da ''nije bio zabavan'', uz opasku da nemaju ništa ni protiv Srbije, ni protiv Španije. Smatraju čak i da je ovo ''loša parodija'' Dejvis kupa, mada s druge strane, ima mišljenja i da je ATP kup ''gledljiviji'' i zanimljiviji od Dejvis kupa.

Kako god, Srbija je osvojila ovo takmičenje i to će ostati zabeleženo u teniskoj istoriji, a ovakve polemike neće pokvariti raspoloženje našim teniserima.



It was the first and I hope the last ATP Cup. It wasn't fun and it's not Davis Cup — doublefault28 (@doublefault28) January 12, 2020

As much as I have enjoyed watching the ATP Cup, I gotta agree with you. The event is essentially a copycat of the Davis Cup and the rules have many flaws to them that are just very unfair and ridiculous. — Ruby🦒 (@ruby_and_winnie) January 12, 2020

ATP Cup is parody on Davis Cup. Bad parody.... pic.twitter.com/cCnKULH1qX — doublefault28 (@doublefault28) January 12, 2020

It's only my opinion, I have nothing against Serbia or Spain, respect both teams. — doublefault28 (@doublefault28) January 12, 2020