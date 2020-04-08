Rodžer Federer pokrenuo planetarnu zabavu, ali i Pablo Anduhar ima svoje metode...

U beloj opremi, kao kada je izlazio na teren na Vimbldonu, švajcarski teniser je predstavio svoju novu zabavu tokom aktuelne izolacije.

Rodžer Federer pokrenuo planetarnu zabavu, ali i Pablo Anduhar ima svoje metode...
Foto: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG
Nismo ni sumnjali, Federerov izazov su mnogi širom sveta prihvatili, što možete da vidite u prilogu, baš kao i snimak kako Pablo Anduhar na originalan način vežba servis...
