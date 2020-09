Pravila su ista za sve? Hajde razmislite ponovo, očigledno da za Federera nisu!

2020: @DjokerNole hits line umpire...disqualified from the US Open



2006: @rogerfederer does a trick shot and hits me in the🎾🎾...says “you got to be ready” and has a chuckle



It's been 14 tough years, Roger, is it time for an apology?#justiceforheath https://t.co/qQfG9uPEFM