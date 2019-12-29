Posle Degeneka i Ronalda, Novak imao još jedan zanimljiv susret, a onda se raspisao na Instagramu...

View this post on Instagram

I have always had a strong passion, commitment and love for sports and wellbeing. I turned it into a professional career and use it to challenge myself to grow and improve on every level of being daily, but also to inspire people around me to use sport as a platform for good - for discipline, competitiveness, fair play, unity, team work... On my path I have met many enthusiasts who love sports, but you @faz3 have raised passion and commitment and respect for sport to another level. Love your work and I am happy to be of service on that fantastic mission of yours to bring love for sports closer to people. 🙏🏼