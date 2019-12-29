Posle Degeneka i Ronalda, Novak imao još jedan zanimljiv susret, a onda se raspisao na Instagramu...

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 29. decembar 2019.

  • 17:54

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Boravak u Dubaiju Nole iskoristio i za zanimljiva poznanstva.

Foto: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Deo priprema za australijsku turneju Novak Đoković je obavio u Dubaiju, a tokom boravka tamo, susreo sesa fudbalerom Crvene zvezde Milošem Degenekom, zatim sa slavnim Kristijanom Ronaldom, a sada i sa šeikom Hamdanom Bin Mohamedom bin Rašidom Al Maktumom.

Susret sa njim ga je posebno inspirisao da se na Instagramu oglasi opširnijom porukom nego obično.
''Oduvek sam imao snažnu strast, posvećenost i ljubav prema sportu i blagostanju. Pretvorio sam je u profesionalnu karijeru i koristim je da izazovem sebe da se razvijam i usavršavamna svim nivoima u svakodnevnom životu, ali i da inspirišem ljude oko sebe da sport koriste kao platformu za nešto dobro, za disciplinu, konkurentnost, fer igru, jedinstvo, timski rad...

Na svom putu sam upoznao mnogo entuzijasta koji vole sport, ali ti Faz si tu strast i posvećenost i poštovanje prema sportu podigao na drugi nivo. Volim tvoj rad i srećan sam da mogu da pomognem u tvojoj fantastičnoj misiji kako bi ljubav prema sportu približili ljudima'', napisao je Đoković.
