Otkazano finale u Zadru, korona okončala ''Adria Tour''

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 21. jun 2020.

  • 20:14

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Šokantne vesti večeras stižu i iz Zadra.

Otkazano finale u Zadru, korona okončala ''Adria Tour''
Foto: Epa/Sebastien Nogier
Ništa od večerašnjeg dvoboja Novaka Đokovića i Andreja Rubljeva u finalu ''Adria Tour-a'' u Zadru!

Razlog - bugarski teniser Grigor Dimitrov potvrdio je da je zaražen koronavirusom.

''Pozdrav svima, želim da obavestim moje navijače i prijatelje da sam u Monaku ustanovio da sam pozitivan na Covid-19. Želim da svi sa kojima sam bio u kontaktu proteklih dana to znaju kako bi se testirali i preuzeli neophodne korake.

Žao mi je ako sam nekome naškodio. Sada sam kod kuće gde se oporavljam. Hvala vam na podršci i ostanite zdravi i bezbedni'', objavio je Dimitrov na Instagramu.

Dimitrov je bio učesnik i prošlonedeljnog turnira koji je organizovan u Beogradu, osim toga je bio i u večernjim izlascima sa Novakom Đokovićem, Zverevim i drugima, zbog čega je naš teniser kao organizator kritikovan u zapadnim medijima.

Tokom boravka u Zadru Dimitrov je igrao i košarku sa Novakom, Ćorićem, Čilićem, Zverevim, a od učešća na turniru je odustao posle jučerašnjeg ubedljivog poraza od Ćorića (4:1, 4:1).

Spekulisalo se da je u pitanju nekakva povreda ruke, ali Dimitrov je večeras otkrio pravi razlog.

Nema sumnje da će ova vest tek izazvati reakcije širom teniskog sveta u vezi sa organizacijom ''Adria Tour-a'', bez obzira na najbolje namere našeg teniskog asa.
-
Baner 9
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Komentari