Novak slavi još jednu veliku pobedu! Pobedu za decu Srbije!

Wow! What a start to the new year!! First, the Serbian National Team wins the inaugural ATP Cup.. and now all of us together with @novakfoundation have one more victory under our belt! Thanks to many incredible donors, we exceeded our Season of Giving fundraising goal reaching $140,000 to help open several new preschools for our children in Serbia. I am so proud and overwhelmed by this achievement. My heart is full beyond words that our global communities have joined our mission to bring back smiles and hopes for these kids, parents, and teachers. Inspired by you guys, @jelenadjokovicndf and I have decided to add $140k more to what we‘ve already raised in an effort to support even more families this year. Thank you again for all of the comments and messages you left on the site with your donations. They spoke to my heart and carried me to play even better. This victorious beginning to 2020 is thanks to you. And if this is any sign, I believe this year will prove to be a fantastic one! All my love to everyone! ❤️🇷🇸