Novak slavi još jednu veliku pobedu! Pobedu za decu Srbije!

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 14. januar 2020.

  • 19:22

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Ne prestaje da oduševljava!

Foto: EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Samo par dana pošto je sa reprezentacijom Srbije osvojio ATP kup u Australiji, Novak Đoković je objavio još jednu sjajnu vest!

Njegova fondacija uspešno je obavila još jedan važan zadatak, prikupila je planirana sredstva u iznosu od 140.000 dolara za pomoć deci Srbije.

Tim povodom, presrećni Novak se obratio javnosti na društvenim mrežama i zahvalio svim donatorima koji su podržali ovu akciju, ali ono najbolje tek je usledilo. Zbog velikog uspeha u realizaciji ove akcije, Novak i njegova supruga Jelena odlučili su da sumu dupliraju i da doniraju još 140.000 dolara.

''Vau! Kakav početak godine!! Prvo, reprezentacija Srbije je osvojila prvi ATP Kup, a sada smo svi mi zajedno sa Fondacijom Novak Đoković ostvarili još jednu pobedu! Zahvaljujući brojnim sjajnim donatorima, premašili smo sumu od 140.000 dolara kojom planiramo da pomognemo otvaranju novih predškolskih ustanova za našu decu u Srbiji.

Toliko sam ponosan i uzbuđen zbog svega što smo postigli. Moje srce je puno zbog toga što se veliki broj ljudi pridružio našoj misiji da vratimo deci osmehe i nadu, njihovim roditeljima i učiteljima. Zbog vas koji ste nas inspirisali, Jelena Đoković i ja smo odlučili da doniramo još 140.000 dolara na već postojeću sumu i time dodatno podržimo još više porodica ove godine'', poručio je Đoković na društvenim mrežama.
Wow! What a start to the new year!! First, the Serbian National Team wins the inaugural ATP Cup.. and now all of us together with @novakfoundation have one more victory under our belt! Thanks to many incredible donors, we exceeded our Season of Giving fundraising goal reaching $140,000 to help open several new preschools for our children in Serbia. I am so proud and overwhelmed by this achievement. My heart is full beyond words that our global communities have joined our mission to bring back smiles and hopes for these kids, parents, and teachers. Inspired by you guys, @jelenadjokovicndf and I have decided to add $140k more to what we‘ve already raised in an effort to support even more families this year. Thank you again for all of the comments and messages you left on the site with your donations. They spoke to my heart and carried me to play even better. This victorious beginning to 2020 is thanks to you. And if this is any sign, I believe this year will prove to be a fantastic one! All my love to everyone! ❤️🇷🇸

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

