Mesto gde ćete saznati SVE brojke o velikoj trojci Nole-Rafa-Rodžer!

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 24. maj 2020.

  • 17:57

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Ovde smo izdvojili samo neke od zanimljivijih poređenja.

Mesto gde ćete saznati SVE brojke o velikoj trojci Nole-Rafa-Rodžer!
Foto: Beta/AP Photo/John Minchillo
Može se slobodno reći da imamo privilegiju što smo već godinama svedoci borbe trojice najboljih tenisera svih vremena, Rodžera Federera, Novaka Đokovića i Rafaela Nadala.

Nadali smo se novim spektaklima tokom ove godine, ali još uvek je neizvesno da li će se do kraja godine uopšte igrati ATP turniri.

Tako će biti prolongirana i Đokovićeva trka za Federerom i Nadalom po broju osvojenih Gren Slem turnira, a posle trijumfa u Melburnu, verovali smo da bi Nole možda već do kraja ove sezone mogao da se na vrhu izjednači sa Federerom koji ima 20 osvojenih Gren Slem trofeja. Nadal je drugi sa 19, a Novak treći sa 17 trofeja.

A ako vas zanimaju i druge brojke na osnovu kojih dodatno možete da napravite poređenje ove trojice najvećih teniskih asova, možete da posetite Tviter nalog ''The Big Three'', gde se svakodnevno iznose novi statistički podaci.

U prilogu smo izdvojili samo neke - Koliko su Rafa, Nole i Rodžer osvojili Gren Slem trofeja do 33. rođendana (Nole ga je pre dva dana proslavio), kad su prvi put nastupili na Gren Slem turnirima, koliko u zbiru Federer i Đoković imaju titula na šljaci u odnosu na Nadala, a koliko na ostalim podlogama, kao i koliko imaju pobeda protiv Top 10 igrača...
-
Baner live stream
-
- - -
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Komentari