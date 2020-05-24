Mesto gde ćete saznati SVE brojke o velikoj trojci Nole-Rafa-Rodžer!

-
Grand Slams won by their 33rd birthday (Djokovic turning 33 in less than a month)
Federer: 17
Nadal: 17
Djokovic: 17
-
First Grand Slam:
Federer: 1999 Australian Open
Nadal: 2003 Wimbledon
Djokovic: 2005 Australian Open
-
Titles on Clay:
Federer + Djokovic: 25
Nadal: 59
Career Matches Played:
Federer: 1513
Djokovic: 1098
Career Wins Against Top 10 Players:
Federer: 224
Djokovic: 212
-
Non clay court titles:
Federer: 92
Djokovic: 65
Nadal: 26