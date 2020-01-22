Fotografija dana, Novakova "produžena ruka"!

The force is strong with this one.@DjokerNole | #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WUP1V9GCc2— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020
Djokovic (🎥@Eurosport_RU ) pic.twitter.com/mHCPbnGsxo— doublefault28 (@doublefault28) January 22, 2020
Autor: Aleksandar Obrenović
22. januar 2020.
10:17
Izvor: Sportske.net
The force is strong with this one.@DjokerNole | #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WUP1V9GCc2— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020
Djokovic (🎥@Eurosport_RU ) pic.twitter.com/mHCPbnGsxo— doublefault28 (@doublefault28) January 22, 2020