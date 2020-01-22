Fotografija dana, Novakova "produžena ruka"!

  • Autor: Aleksandar Obrenović

  • 22. januar 2020.

  • 10:17

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Fenomenalno!

Fotografija dana, Novakova
Foto: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE
Srpski teniser Novak Đoković se danas plasirao u treće kolo Australijan opena savladavši Tacumu Itoa sa ubedljivih 3:0, a tokom meča je bilo i akrobacija.

Jednu koju je pokušao zabeležili su objektivi, i to na fenomenalan način.

Pogledajte fotografiju i način na koji je Novak pokušao da spasi loptu.
Komentari