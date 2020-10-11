Federer proglasio Nadala za svog najvećeg rivala, Novaka nije ni pomenuo

Da su, primera radi, danas u finalu igrali Federer i Nadal, šta mislite da li bi se Novak kao Švajcarac danas obratio samo pobedniku, ili bi pružio podršku i poraženom?

Federer proglasio Nadala za svog najvećeg rivala, Novaka nije ni pomenuo
Foto: Beta/AP Photo/Halden Krog
Švajcarski teniser Rodžer Federer čestitao je danas Rafaelu Nadalu 20. Gren Slem titulu u karijeri.

"Uvek sam izuzetno poštovao mog prijatelja Rafu kao osobu i šampiona. Nadal je moj najveći rival tokom mnogo godina i gurali smo jedan drugog da postanemo bolji igrači", napisao je Federer na Instagramu.

Nadal je pobedio Novaka Đokovića u finalu i osvojio svoj 13. Rolan Garos u karijeri.

Po ukupnom broju Gren Slemova izjednačio se sa Federerom.

Federer je naveo da se nada da je 20. trofej samo "još jedan korak na putu za obojicu".

"Bravo Rafa, zaslužio si", napisao je Federer.

Federer (39) propustio je Rolan Garos, a prethodno i US open, kao i veći deo sezone posle dve operacije desnog kolena.
