Federer proglasio Nadala za svog najvećeg rivala, Novaka nije ni pomenuo

Nadal je pobedio Novaka Đokovića u finalu i osvojio svoj 13. Rolan Garos u karijeri.
Po ukupnom broju Gren Slemova izjednačio se sa Federerom.
Federer je naveo da se nada da je 20. trofej samo "još jedan korak na putu za obojicu".
"Bravo Rafa, zaslužio si", napisao je Federer.
Federer (39) propustio je Rolan Garos, a prethodno i US open, kao i veći deo sezone posle dve operacije desnog kolena.
I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion. As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore, it is a true honor for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory. It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport. I also congratulate his team, because nobody can do this alone. I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us. Well done, Rafa. You deserve it.