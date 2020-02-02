Dok Novak slavi, ''hejteri'' ga opet kritikuju, čime im se sad zamerio?

Novak Đoković danas slavi svoj 17. Gren Sem trofej, osmi u Melburnu.

Oni koji ga ne vole danas su još više iznervirani, a ono što mu ovoga puta zameraju jeste medicinski tajm-aut koji je zatražio u trećem setu, tokom vođstva Dominika Tima.

U svojim brojnim komentarima koje ostavljaju na društvenim mrežama, Novakovi ''hejteri'' izražavaju uverenje da srpski teniser nije bio povređen, da nije bilo razloga za medicinski tajm-aut i da je to po ko zna koji put iskoristio kao sredstvo da prekine nalet rivala.



U prilog svojim stavovima, ističu kako je Đoković posle tog tajm-auta zaigrao znatno bolje, ''kao da mu ništa nije bilo'' i potom došao do preokreta i titule.

Ipak, ima onih koji to ističu i kao njegovu mudrost u velikoj igri nerava.



’m tired of seeing the same old %{}#%* #cheating tactics of Djokovich, when he’s down, fakes an injury medical time out, then drinks that magical potion and everything is totally fine.

One day we’ll find out! As far as winning clean? He doesn’t.#djokovichthiem #AustralianOpen — Dreamliner Z7z (@gerardo_zubieta) February 2, 2020

Medical Time Out ! 🖕 — Neuville Jonathan (@Babzilla_be) February 2, 2020

Medical time out champion — Abel Campoverde (@CampoverdeAbel) February 2, 2020

Shame how this men’s final played out! Thiem had Djokovic down and a miraculous medical time out saw Novak return to the court looking like there was nothing wrong with him! Djokovic fresh as a daisy then dominated after Thiem’s momentum was gone.

Feel for Thiem but he is close — paul (@Rooboy08) February 2, 2020

He will still never be loved or respected like nadal or fed. Pulled a medical timeout cop out as soon as he was losing. Same with Murray time and again. May not be weaknesses but he's a defensive styled player. You watch sport for enjoyment. Like messi Maradona etc not a CB. — RF9 (@ghostrlder9) February 2, 2020

I feeling sorry for @ThiemDomi

He was dominting the match until @DjokerNole Goes for medical time out and came bang bang..

Personally I hate medical time out..#AusOpen — AK Shalmeen (@AKShalmeen24) February 2, 2020

I hate the medical time out . Energy bar , Energy drinks too often. This things it's always stops the rythm of the other players who plays well at that time ..@LifeIsTooSports — Parthasarathy (@Partha1403) February 2, 2020