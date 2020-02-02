Dok Novak slavi, ''hejteri'' ga opet kritikuju, čime im se sad zamerio?

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 02. februar 2020.

  • 15:04

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Jedan Novakov potez tokom finala ih je potpuno razbesneo.

Foto: Beta/AP Photo/Andy Brownbill
Novak Đoković danas slavi svoj 17. Gren Sem trofej, osmi u Melburnu.

U još jednom spektakularnom finalu, posle četiri sata borbe, u meču punom preokreta, Nole je savladao Austrijanca Dominika Tima sa 3:2 u setovima.

Oni koji ga ne vole danas su još više iznervirani, a ono što mu ovoga puta zameraju jeste medicinski tajm-aut koji je zatražio u trećem setu, tokom vođstva Dominika Tima.

U svojim brojnim komentarima koje ostavljaju na društvenim mrežama, Novakovi ''hejteri'' izražavaju uverenje da srpski teniser nije bio povređen, da nije bilo razloga za medicinski tajm-aut i da je to po ko zna koji put iskoristio kao sredstvo da prekine nalet rivala.

U prilog svojim stavovima, ističu kako je Đoković posle tog tajm-auta zaigrao znatno bolje, ''kao da mu ništa nije bilo'' i potom došao do preokreta i titule.

Ipak, ima onih koji to ističu i kao njegovu mudrost u velikoj igri nerava.
