Uložio 375 hiljada dolara na Novaka!

  • Autor: Aleksandar Obrenović

  • 04. septembar 2020.

  • 23:07

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Kladioničar ima svoju računicu.

Foto: EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Kako je javio Daren Rovel, čuveni biznismen u svetu klađenja koji ma preko 2 miliona pratilaca na Tviteru, jedan kladioničar je uložio pravo bogatstvo na pobedu Novaka Đokovića u trećem kolu US opena.

Ulaganje je 375 hiljada evra, a u slučaju da Novak pobedi, dobiće 15 hiljada evra više od uloženog.

Veoma, veoma rizično, zar ne?

Novak u trećem kolu US opena igra protiv Jana Lenarda Štrufa, čoveka koji je ove sezone uspeo jednom da uzme set Novaku i to u Australiji na prvom gren slemu.


