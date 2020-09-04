Uložio 375 hiljada dolara na Novaka!

Ulaganje je 375 hiljada evra, a u slučaju da Novak pobedi, dobiće 15 hiljada evra više od uloženog.
Veoma, veoma rizično, zar ne?
Novak u trećem kolu US opena igra protiv Jana Lenarda Štrufa, čoveka koji je ove sezone uspeo jednom da uzme set Novaku i to u Australiji na prvom gren slemu.
A bettor has bet $375,000 at @BetMGM on No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic to beat No. 28 seed Jan-Lennard Struff tonight at the US Open.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 4, 2020
The bet would net $15,000.
Struff took a set off Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier this year. 😳😳