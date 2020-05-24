ŠOK u finalu! Srbija nije uspela, Italija šampion Evrope, presuda u 91. minutu!

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 24. maj 2020.

  • 20:12

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Nažalost, naši momci nisu uspeli u borbi za evropsku titulu, ali i ovo je veliki uspeh.

Foto: Screenshot/Youtube/UEFA
Ovog vikenda imali smo zanimljivo fudbalsko iskustvo, virtualno doduše, ali veoma uzbudljivo.

Naša eSport reprezentacija u igri PES, u sastavu Marko Roksić, Stefan Slavković, Filip Panić i Ranđel Mikić učestvovala je na Evropskom prvenstvu u fudbalu, i ne samo što je učestvovala, nego je bila i blizu titule.

Ipak, u finalu, Srbija je poražena od Italije sa 3:1 u pobedama, a u četvrtoj partiji presudio nam je gol Insinjea u prvom minutu nadoknade vremena.

Italija je bolje ušla u finalni obračun, dobila je prvu partiju sa 4:2, ali Srbija je potom uzvratila ''sa kamatom'', trijumfom rezultatom 5:1.

Treći dvoboj bio je prava igra nerava, Italija ga je dobila sa 1:0g golom Imobilea, a još dramatičnije je bilo u četvrtom meču, kada je Kvaljarela doveo ''Azure'' u vođstvo, Luka Jović je izjednačio, a onda u nadoknadi vremena Lorenco Insinje pogaa za konačnih 2:1 i titulu Italijana.
