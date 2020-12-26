Rodžers u najjačem sastavu, Solskjer iznenadio u odbrani

  Autor: Milovan Longinov

  26. decembar 2020.

  12:34

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Otvaranje "Boksing deja"!

Rodžers u najjačem sastavu, Solskjer iznenadio u odbrani
Foto: EPA-EFE/Glyn Kirk/NMC/Pool
Utakmicom između Lestera i Mančester Junajteda otvara se program "Boksing deja".

Ovo je direktan susret timova koji dišu Liverpulu za petama i nadaju se čudu ove sezone.

Lester je drugi sa 27 bodova, dok Junajted ima 26, ali i meč manje.

Ole Gunar Solskjer je iznenadio pošto je u sastavu Erik Baji, uz Lindelofa i Megvajera, pa ostaje da vidimo da li će igrati desnog beka ili sa trojicom štopera.

Pol Pogba, Nemanja Matić i Van de Bek su opet ostali na klupi za rezerve, baš kao i Edinson Kavani i Grinvud...


Brendan Rodžers je izveo najjači sastav, a sigurno da će njegova najveća uzdanica biti Vardi, poznat i kao "ubica velikih".
Ko pobeđuje?

