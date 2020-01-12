"Redsi" već imaju šampionski tretman - Ostrvo "bruji" o crvenom kartonu!

Povela se velika diskusija o tretmanu klubova, to jest da ne dobijaju svi isti.
U gradskom derbiju između Arsenala i Kristal Palasa videli smo horor start Obamejanga zbog kojeg je Gabonac dobio i direktan crveni karton bez dalje diskusije.
Sličan neoprezni start je napravio i Endi Robertson u duelu sa "pevcima", samo što je škotski defanzivac prošao mnogo bolje od kolege iz Arsenala. Defanzivac Liverpula nije dobio ni žuti karton.
Look at these two tackles from Aubameyang & Robertson.— Marco 🍁 (@marco_gooner) January 11, 2020
Looks pretty much the same right?
So why does Aubameyang get sent off and Roberston gets nothing? Bullshit. pic.twitter.com/0rer2vD0PF
Murinjo je u svom stilu izjavio po kraju utakmice da su VAR sudije u to vreme pili čas, jer je Livepul trebao da završi meč sa desetoricom na terenu. VAR je uveden kako bi smanjio ovakve diskusije, ali za sada je video tehnologija učinila skroz suprotno.
👔 Jose Mourinho after the game yesterday: "Liverpool were lucky. They could perfectly finish the game with ten men, because VAR at that time, they were having a tea and they didn't watch Robertson for a red card.” ☕️— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 12, 2020
Typical Jose. 😭 pic.twitter.com/WVqNoH9az6