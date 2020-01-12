"Redsi" već imaju šampionski tretman - Ostrvo "bruji" o crvenom kartonu!

  • Autor: Stefan Matić

  • 12. januar 2020.

  • 11:07

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Da li su Klopovi puleni povlašćeni.

Foto: EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL
Sinoć je Liverpul nastavio marš ka tituli zabeleživši minimalnu pobedu nad Totenhemom, ovo je bio i dvadeset trijumf "redsa" u Premijer ligi.

Povela se velika diskusija o tretmanu klubova, to jest da ne dobijaju svi isti.

U gradskom derbiju između Arsenala i Kristal Palasa videli smo horor start Obamejanga zbog kojeg je Gabonac dobio i direktan crveni karton bez dalje diskusije.

Sličan neoprezni start je napravio i Endi Robertson u duelu sa "pevcima", samo što je škotski defanzivac prošao mnogo bolje od kolege iz Arsenala. Defanzivac Liverpula nije dobio ni žuti karton.




Murinjo je u svom stilu izjavio po kraju utakmice da su VAR sudije u to vreme pili čas, jer je Livepul trebao da završi meč sa desetoricom na terenu. VAR je uveden kako bi smanjio ovakve diskusije, ali za sada je video tehnologija učinila skroz suprotno.
 
