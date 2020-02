Neverovatno, Barselona plaća kampanju protiv Mesija, Gvardiole, Ćavija!?

Catalan radio show @QueThiJugues reporting that Barca hired social media 'influencers' I3 Ventures to promote club, Bartomeu, other directors, while damaging rep of supposed enemies inc Messi, Piqué, Guardiola, Xavi, Puyol, Laporta, Font, Benedito, Roures, Torra, Puigdemont...