Navijači rekli svoje, ovo je najbolji igrač Mančester junajteda!

🥁 As voted for by you, the fans...



Our 2019/20 𝐒𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: @B_Fernandes8 ❤️#MUFC @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/px3JzpFpvD