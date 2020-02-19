Murinjo primenjuje Poketinov recept, kako ova odbrana protiv Atalante?

Žoze Murinjo je nakon Harija Kejna, ostao i bez Sona, tako da večeras nije imao mnogo izbora.



Centralni napadač biće Lukas Mura, nešto što je neretko praktikovao i Maurisio Poketino, u odsustvu Harija Kejna, pomagaće mu trio ofanzivaca iza - Lo Selso, Dele Ali i Bergvajn. Ostatak ekipe je očekivan, osim što je iznenađenje i da je starter Žedson Fernandeš.



Na drugoj strani, Lajpcig je oslabljen u poslednjoj liniji, što zbog povreda, što zbog suspenzija, pa će problema imati i Julijan Nagelsman. Novajlija Dani Olmo će šansu čekati sa klupe.



11 warriors ready to make history for #RBLeipzig ! 💪🔥 🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #TOTRBL pic.twitter.com/7D2B3zObLR

Istovremeno, na Đuzepe Meaci sastaju se Atalanta i Valensija. Za domaće je najvažnije da je tu ofanzivni trio - Pašalić, Gomez, Iličić, dok je Valensija u Italiju doputovala znatno oslabljena, jer nema Gabrijela Pauliste, Garaja, kao standardnih štopera, a takođe ni novog desnog beka Florencija, te Rodriga i Kokelana, a u napadu će Maksiju Gomezu pomagati Guedeš.



TEAM NEWS: Duvàn Zapata stars on the bench for Atalanta with Pašalić supporting Iličić and Gómez.#UCL