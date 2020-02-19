Murinjo primenjuje Poketinov recept, kako ova odbrana protiv Atalante?

  • Autor: Milovan Longinov

  • 19. februar 2020.

  • 20:08

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Sve je spremno za nove dve utakmice Lige šampiona!

Foto: Foto: EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL
Večeras se sastaju Totenhem i Lajpcig, odnosno Atalanta i Valensija i prštaće na sve strane.

Žoze Murinjo je nakon Harija Kejna, ostao i bez Sona, tako da večeras nije imao mnogo izbora.

Centralni napadač biće Lukas Mura, nešto što je neretko praktikovao i Maurisio Poketino, u odsustvu Harija Kejna, pomagaće mu trio ofanzivaca iza - Lo Selso, Dele Ali i Bergvajn. Ostatak ekipe je očekivan, osim što je iznenađenje i da je starter Žedson Fernandeš.

Na drugoj strani, Lajpcig je oslabljen u poslednjoj liniji, što zbog povreda, što zbog suspenzija, pa će problema imati i Julijan Nagelsman. Novajlija Dani Olmo će šansu čekati sa klupe.


Istovremeno, na Đuzepe Meaci sastaju se Atalanta i Valensija. Za domaće je najvažnije da je tu ofanzivni trio - Pašalić, Gomez, Iličić, dok je Valensija u Italiju doputovala znatno oslabljena, jer nema Gabrijela Pauliste, Garaja, kao standardnih štopera, a takođe ni novog desnog beka Florencija, te Rodriga i Kokelana, a u napadu će Maksiju Gomezu pomagati Guedeš.
