Matić opet na udaru kritika, baš kao i još dvojica Junajtedovih igrača

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 01. januar 2020.

  • 23:48

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • email

Najslabije su ocenjeni večeras.

Matić opet na udaru kritika, baš kao i još dvojica Junajtedovih igrača
Foto: EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
Mančester junajted bio je nemoćan večeras protiv Arsenala na ''Emirejtsu'' u derbiju 21. kola Premijer lige.

''Tobdžije'' su slavile sa 2:0, pa je i razumljivo nezadovoljstvo navijača Junajteda.

Gledajući njihove večerašnje komentare, utisak je da ponajviše kritika upućuju na račun Lingarda, Šoa i našeg Nemanje Matića.

Takođe, i ''Manchester Evening News'' je njih trojicu najslabije ocenio. Lingard je dobio ''dvojku'', Matić i Šo su nešto bolje prošli, sa''trojkom'', kao i Hari Megvajer.

U prilogu su neki od večerašnjih komentara...
-
- - - -
- -
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • email

Komentari