Matić opet na udaru kritika, baš kao i još dvojica Junajtedovih igrača

Mančester junajted bio je nemoćan večeras protiv Arsenala na ''Emirejtsu'' u derbiju 21. kola Premijer lige.

Gledajući njihove večerašnje komentare, utisak je da ponajviše kritika upućuju na račun Lingarda, Šoa i našeg Nemanje Matića.

Takođe, i ''Manchester Evening News'' je njih trojicu najslabije ocenio. Lingard je dobio ''dvojku'', Matić i Šo su nešto bolje prošli, sa''trojkom'', kao i Hari Megvajer.

U prilogu su neki od večerašnjih komentara...



Jesse Lingard 🤦‍♂️

Luke Shaw 👎

Nemanja Matic 😩

United player ratings vs Arsenal #ARSMUN #mufc https://t.co/FyXOR8HUmU — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) January 1, 2020

I noticed in tonight's match :

1. @Fred08oficial loss a lot balls in midfield

2. @NemanjaMatic has not vision in midfield

3. What wrong with @JesseLingard ? The player whose performance is not good, starting in this match.

4. There is no @paulpogba on the bench#OleOut — Dedek Iswandi Tanjung (@dedek_iswandi) January 1, 2020

Nemanja Matic needs to think about retiring soon and by soon I mean tomorrow. Hope you see this @NemanjaMatic x — Azza Wan Bizza (@TheKylianJoke) January 1, 2020