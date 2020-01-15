Matić odigrao fantastično, navijačko oduševljenje, dobio i ocenu 15!

Mančester je slavio sa 1:0, gol je postigao Huan Mata, a srpski fudbaler je gazdovao sredinom terena nakon čega je dobio i veliki broj dobrih komentara.
Evo samo nekih...
"Matić je bio igrač utakmice za mene"
Matic has been man of the match for me— sweaty (@fatnacks) January 15, 2020
"Matić je najbolji igrač Junajteda"
Matic United’s best player.— SH🇳🇴 (@SH_Futbol) January 15, 2020
"Matić gazduje sredinom terena."
matic bossing our midfield 😎— i dont know fam (@eranjayy) January 15, 2020
"Matiću večeras ocena 15 od mogućih 10. 10 od 10 za sebe i 5/10 za Freda"
matic has about a 15/10 in this match, 10/10 for himself & carrying fred to a 5/10.— akh (@pogbakh) January 15, 2020
"Matić nas je baš održao večeras"
Matic has really held us down tonight— Brew (@__Brew) January 15, 2020
"Matić je moj igrač utakmice"
Matic my man of the match.— Happier 💊💊 (@Olushegzy) January 15, 2020
"Matić je večeras ponovo igrao dobro"
Matic played well again tonight— Pearson (@thatcpearson) January 15, 2020