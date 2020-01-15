Matić odigrao fantastično, navijačko oduševljenje, dobio i ocenu 15!

Nemanja Matić je uspeo da se ustali u startnoj postavi Mančester junajteda, igrao je i večeras protiv Vulverhemptona, a bio je po mnogima najbolji na terenu.



Mančester je slavio sa 1:0, gol je postigao Huan Mata, a srpski fudbaler je gazdovao sredinom terena nakon čega je dobio i veliki broj dobrih komentara.



Evo samo nekih...

Matic has been man of the match for me — sweaty (@fatnacks) January 15, 2020

Matic United’s best player. — SH🇳🇴 (@SH_Futbol) January 15, 2020

matic bossing our midfield 😎 — i dont know fam (@eranjayy) January 15, 2020

matic has about a 15/10 in this match, 10/10 for himself & carrying fred to a 5/10. — akh (@pogbakh) January 15, 2020

Matic has really held us down tonight — Brew (@__Brew) January 15, 2020

Matic my man of the match. — Happier 💊💊 (@Olushegzy) January 15, 2020

Matic played well again tonight — Pearson (@thatcpearson) January 15, 2020

"Matić je bio igrač utakmice za mene""Matić je najbolji igrač Junajteda""Matić gazduje sredinom terena.""Matiću večeras ocena 15 od mogućih 10. 10 od 10 za sebe i 5/10 za Freda""Matić nas je baš održao večeras""Matić je moj igrač utakmice""Matić je večeras ponovo igrao dobro"