Matić odigrao fantastično, navijačko oduševljenje, dobio i ocenu 15!

  • Autor: Aleksandar Obrenović

  • 15. januar 2020.

  • 23:24

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Sjajni komentari na igru Nemanje Matića.

Foto: EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL
Nemanja Matić je uspeo da se ustali u startnoj postavi Mančester junajteda, igrao je i večeras protiv Vulverhemptona, a bio je po mnogima najbolji na terenu.

Mančester je slavio sa 1:0, gol je postigao Huan Mata, a srpski fudbaler je gazdovao sredinom terena nakon čega je dobio i veliki broj dobrih komentara.

Evo samo nekih...
"Matić je bio igrač utakmice za mene" "Matić je najbolji igrač Junajteda" "Matić gazduje sredinom terena." "Matiću večeras ocena 15 od mogućih 10. 10 od 10 za sebe i 5/10 za Freda" "Matić nas je baš održao večeras" "Matić je moj igrač utakmice" "Matić je večeras ponovo igrao dobro"
