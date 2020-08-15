''Ludnica'' na društvenim mrežama, zbijaju šale sa Sterlingom, ali neki i dalje veruju u njega!

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 15. avgust 2020.

  • 23:32

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Kako fudbal može da nanese veliku bol, večeras najbolje zna Rahim Sterling.

''Ludnica'' na društvenim mrežama, zbijaju šale sa Sterlingom, ali neki i dalje veruju u njega!
Foto: Beta/Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP
Njegov neverovatni promašaj u finišu meča sa Lionom označio je šokantnu eliminaciju Mančester sitija u četvrtfinalu Lige šampiona, a Dembele je svojim golom samo minut kasnije to i potvrdio i Sterlingov kiks učinio još težim.

Fudbaler Mančester sitija je teren napustio u suzama, a možete i da pretpostavite da je večeras on glavna tema na društvenim mrežama.

I dok jedan broj ljubitelja fudbala na sve ovo gleda iz vedrijeg ugla i zbija šale, većina oštro kritikuje Sterlinga, smatra da je ovo jedan od najvećih promašaja u fudbalu svih vremena, uz podsećanja da je Sterling i ranije uspevao da se obruka, ali ima i onih koji mu večeras pružaju podršku u najtežim trenucima, uz poruku da će jednog dana ipak ostvariti san i osvojiti Ligu šampiona.
-
Baner
-
- - - - -
-
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Ne propustite

Komentari