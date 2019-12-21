LŠ najlepši gol - Lautaro, Kosta i Suarez gledaju u leđa Austrijancu!

  • Autor: Stefan Matić

  • 21. decembar 2019.

  • 00:04

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Fudbaler "bikova" postigao efektan gol.

Foto: Epa/Salvatore di Nolfi
Grupna faza Lige šampiona se završila, u ponedeljak smo dobili i žreb tako da čekamo februar kako bi nastavili da gledamo najelitnije takmičenje Evrope.

Pre toga treba proglasiti najlepši gol koji smo videli u šest odigranih kola.

Nominovani su bili Lautaro Martinez, Daglas Kosta, Luis Suarez i Marsel Sabicer. Upravo je najmanje poznato ime na spisku i dobilo pomenutu nagradu, Austrijanac i fudbaler RB Lajpciga je postigao pravu bombu protiv ruskog Zenita.

Da li ste saglasni sa pobednikom?
