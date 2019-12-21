LŠ najlepši gol - Lautaro, Kosta i Suarez gledaju u leđa Austrijancu!

Pre toga treba proglasiti najlepši gol koji smo videli u šest odigranih kola.
Nominovani su bili Lautaro Martinez, Daglas Kosta, Luis Suarez i Marsel Sabicer. Upravo je najmanje poznato ime na spisku i dobilo pomenutu nagradu, Austrijanac i fudbaler RB Lajpciga je postigao pravu bombu protiv ruskog Zenita.
Da li ste saglasni sa pobednikom?
RESULT of the Goal of the Group Stage vote:
1) Marcel Sabitzer, @RBLeipzig_EN 🥇
2) @LuisSuarez9, @FCBarcelona 🥈
3) @douglascosta, @juventusfcen 🥉
4) Lautaro Martínez, @Inter_en
Your favourite?
Voting is over, and we can reveal...
...that Marcel Sabitzer's rocket shot v Zenit has won Goal of the Group Stage! ⚽️🚀👏👏👏
pic.twitter.com/iGexsxpwgg