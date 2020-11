LŠ - Konteovo iznenađenje za Zidana, Klop jako na Atalantu, Duća IGRA!

📝 - OFFICIAL AJAX XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Martínez, Tagliafico; Blind, Gravenberch, Ekkelenkamp; Promes, Tadic, Antony.



Tadic, Onana & Gravenberch all play! Martínez starts! Quincy Promes has replaced David Neres who starts on the bench.