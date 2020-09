"Loko" Bijelsa je stigao u Premijer ligu, više niko nije bezbedan!

Well played, #Leeds. Fearless and a constant threat. #Bielsa was brave and they'll be safe very quickly.#Liverpool needed a kick in the arse. That was probably it. pic.twitter.com/jcSgP0BoCq — ❄ Flowerchucker 🇵🇸 (@flowerchucker) September 12, 2020

As a Liverpool fan I must say and accept that @LUFC played some real football. I loved every sec of it. Huge respect for #Bielsa they will smoke some EPL teams. — Ahmed Nizam 🌠 (@ahmednizam31) September 12, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa is a top top coach...... Massive kudos to Leeds united. I hope they maintain this momentum through out the season. I don't see them going down any time soon. #LIVLEE 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tXAxOYBl7e — Jerry Adeyemi (@jerry_option) September 12, 2020

Such a shame to lose, but Leeds are going to be a brilliant watch this season!



A special mention to Marcelo Bielsa’s glute strength. I’m jealous... 🍑🦵#LIVLEEDS — Reshmin Chowdhury (@ReshminTV) September 12, 2020