Liga Evrope bez VAR tehnologije!

Kako navode, takva odluka je donešena zbog nesigurnsti povezanih sa trenutnom situacijom, ali će se video tehnologija koristiti u završnici tekuće sezone, kao i u mečevima nokaut faze ovog takmičenja naredne sezone.
🎥 Due to the uncertainties associated to the current situation, the #UEFAExCo has postponed the implementation of VAR in the #UEL group phase to the 2021/22 season.— UEFA (@UEFA) July 9, 2020
VAR will be used in the knock-out phase for the 2020/21 season and for the remainder of 2019/20. pic.twitter.com/oEwFP9jC8c