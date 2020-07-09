Liga Evrope bez VAR tehnologije!

  • Autor: Nikola Miloradović

  • 09. jul 2020.

  • 21:15

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Oglasili se iz UEFA.

Liga Evrope bez VAR tehnologije!
Foto: uefa.com
Kako je i zvanično obelodanjeno, VAR tehnologija se neće koristiti na mečevima grupne faze Lige Evrope naredne sezone.

Kako navode, takva odluka je donešena zbog nesigurnsti povezanih sa trenutnom situacijom, ali će se video tehnologija koristiti u završnici tekuće sezone, kao i u mečevima nokaut faze ovog takmičenja naredne sezone.


  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Komentari