Koga to u Nemačkoj zovu "SUPER SRBIN"?!

  • Autor: Aleksandar Obrenović

  • 21. april 2020.

  • 21:48

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Zanimljiva objava nemačkog kluba.

Koga to u Nemačkoj zovu
Foto: Epa/Ronald Wittek
Srpski fudbaler Filip Kostić je junak Ajntrahta iz Frankfurta.

Ovaj nemački klub je večeras objavom na Tviteru nahvalio srpskog reprezentativca, a čak su mu i dodelili plašt Supermena na fotografiji.

Nazvali su ga i "Super Srbin".

"Super Srbin! Da li ste znali da je Filip Kostić lider u centaršutevima iz igre u Bundesligi ove sezone?

Ukupno ima 140, čak 56 više od Kristijana Gintera iz Frajburga", napisali su administratori ovog kluba na Tviteru, sve to uz prigodnu fotografiju.



  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Komentari