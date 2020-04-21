Koga to u Nemačkoj zovu "SUPER SRBIN"?!

Ovaj nemački klub je večeras objavom na Tviteru nahvalio srpskog reprezentativca, a čak su mu i dodelili plašt Supermena na fotografiji.
Nazvali su ga i "Super Srbin".
"Super Srbin! Da li ste znali da je Filip Kostić lider u centaršutevima iz igre u Bundesligi ove sezone?
🦸♂️ SuperSerb! #DidYouKnow that Filip #Kostić is the @Bundesliga_EN's crosses-from-open-play leader this season? His total - 1⃣4⃣0⃣ - is a whopping 56 ahead of his nearest challenger, Freiburg's Christian Günter.— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) April 21, 2020
