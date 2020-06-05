Haos u Lisabonu - Posle Živkovića, ni trener nije pošteđen

  • Autor: Stefan Matić

  • 05. jun 2020.

  • 18:08

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Ultrasi Benfike nezadovoljni rezultatom.

Foto: Epa/Mario Cruz
Pomenuli smo već da su navijači "orlova" napali klupski autobus Benfike posle jučerašnjeg remija sa Tondelom koji ih ostavlja na podeli prvog mesta sa Portom. Međutim nezadovoljstvo je eskaliralo a ponajviše je stadao Andrija Živković.

Danas stižu nove slike iz Lisabona, pošteđeni ovog besa nisu bili ni trener Bruno Lage, ali ni igrači poput Picija i Rafe.

Njihove kuće su vandalizovane.

Videćemo kako će ovo uticati na trku za titulom.

