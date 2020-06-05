Haos u Lisabonu - Posle Živkovića, ni trener nije pošteđen

Danas stižu nove slike iz Lisabona, pošteđeni ovog besa nisu bili ni trener Bruno Lage, ali ni igrači poput Picija i Rafe.
Njihove kuće su vandalizovane.
Videćemo kako će ovo uticati na trku za titulom.
Benfica ultras threw stones at the team bus after yesterday’s draw to Tondela, injuring Julian Weigl and Andrija Zivkovic after shards of glass hit their faces.— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 5, 2020
In addition, the houses of manager Bruno Lage, Rafa and Pizzi were vandalized with threats last night. pic.twitter.com/s4wBjTerVj