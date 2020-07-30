Fulam OPET bez Mitra, navijači sad već ozbiljno brinu!

Šta se dešava?

Foto: Twitter/@FulhamFC
Večeras ćemo dobiti i drugog finalistu baraža za plasman u Premijer ligu.

Fulam i Kardif od 20:45h igraju svoj revanš meč, ovoga puta na ''Krejven Kotidžu'', a prvi meč je Fulam kao gost rešio u svoju korist rezultatom 2:0.

Zbog lakše povrede tada nije bilo najboljeg strelca Fulama Aleksandra Mitrovića, ali iz reakcija navijača ovog kluba, večeras su ga očekivali bar na klupi. Međutim, Fulam će i večeras morati bez njega, pošto se trener Skot Parker odlučio za isti sastav koji je dobio prvi meč.

Deo navijača je zbog toga zabrinut, iako Fulam ima sasvim solidan kapital iz prvog meča.

Pobednik ovog dvomeča će se u finalnoj borbi za plasman u Premijer ligu sastati sa Brentfordom.
