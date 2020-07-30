Fulam OPET bez Mitra, navijači sad već ozbiljno brinu!

Večeras ćemo dobiti i drugog finalistu baraža za plasman u Premijer ligu.

Fulam i Kardif od 20:45h igraju svoj revanš meč, ovoga puta na ''Krejven Kotidžu'', a prvi meč je Fulam kao gost rešio u svoju korist rezultatom 2:0.

Zbog lakše povrede tada nije bilo najboljeg strelca Fulama Aleksandra Mitrovića, ali iz reakcija navijača ovog kluba, večeras su ga očekivali bar na klupi. Međutim, Fulam će i večeras morati bez njega, pošto se trener Skot Parker odlučio za isti sastav koji je dobio prvi meč.

Deo navijača je zbog toga zabrinut, iako Fulam ima sasvim solidan kapital iz prvog meča.

Pobednik ovog dvomeča će se u finalnoj borbi za plasman u Premijer ligu sastati sa Brentfordom.



-

Mitrovic not on the bench again okay now I’m really scared — 𝒞𝒽𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝒾𝒶𝓃𝑒 (@urghbusani) July 30, 2020

is Mitro really badly injured or are we resting him for the final? — Max (@MaxD_FFC) July 30, 2020

Good, but still no Mitro on the bench? — Kmac, the Scottish Busquets (@FulhamFC4231) July 30, 2020

i’m so torn. Mitro 😩💔 — laura (@_laura3lizabeth) July 30, 2020