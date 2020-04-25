Fudbaleri Paderborna treniraju uz prelepu Pamelu: ''Zaljubili smo se...''

View this post on Instagram

🍑 new workout on YouTube! A „15min Booty Session - Knee Friendly Edition“ 📺 no squats, lunges or jumps included ❌ This way it’s neighbor friendly (haha) and easy on the joints, in case you suffer from knee pain. Have you tried it already? How did you like it? Level of BURRRNNNN 0-10? 🔥🔥🔥🔥. . . 🎵 Level Of Concern by @twentyonepilots /anzeige. . #booty #homeworkout #strongertogether #pamelareif