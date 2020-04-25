Fudbaleri Paderborna treniraju uz prelepu Pamelu: ''Zaljubili smo se...''

Uz ovakvu instruktorku, pauza im ne pada teško.

Foto: Epa/Friedemann Vogel
Ima sve više sportista koji se žale da im je već preko glave individualnih treninga u kućnim uslovima, ali s druge strane ima i onih kojima su ovakvi treninzi postali pravo zadovoljstvo, poput fudbalera nemačkog bundesligaša Paderborna.

Oni su tokom izolacije na Instagramu pronašli fitnes instruktorku Panelu, koju na popularnoj društvenoj mreži prati čak 5.3 miliona ljudi. Uz njene instrukcije, vreme u karantinu im mnogo brže prođe.

"Zaljubili smo se u Pamelu i njene treninge. Radimo vežbe zajedno s njom i moram da priznam da se baš dobro oznojimo da odradimo sve vežbe", istakao je fudbaler Paderborna Sebastijan Šonlau.

Podsetimo, Paderborn je aktuelnu pauzu dočekao na poslednjem mestu Bundeslige. Narednog meseca se očekuje nastavak takmičenja, pa će biti zanimljivo videti kako će Pameline instrukcije doprineti eventualnom poboljšanju forme ekipe Paderborna.
