Zaraženi košarkaš Jute obratio se javnosti!

Ujedno i (in)direktna poruka saigraču.

Foto: fiba.basketball
Koronavirus je u poslednjih par dana počeo da pogađa i popularne sportiste, od fudbalera Juventusa Danijelea Ruganija, do NBA košarkaša Rudija Gobera i njegovog saigrača iz Jute Donovana Mičela.

Mnogi pretpostavljaju da je Mičela zarazio upravo Gober, koji se par dana pošto je pozitivno testiran na koronavirus neodgovorno ponašao, maltene izazivajući ovo što se i dogodilo.

Mičel se večeras obratio javnosti, uz zahvalnost na velikoj podršci, ali i uz poruku svima da ozbiljno shvataju novonastalu situaciju.

''Hvala svima koji su se javili posle vesti da sam pozitivan na koronavirus. Svi učimo više o ozbiljnosti ove situacije, nadamo se da ljudi mogu da nastave da se edukuju i shvate kako da se ponašaju odgovorno, i za svoje i za zdravlje ljudi oko sebe.

Posebno cenim nadležne u Oklahomi koji su bili od pomoći tokom testiranja, hvala svima iz Jute na podršci. Nastaviću da slušam savete naše lekarske ekipe, nadam se da ćemo svi iz ovoga izaći, da ćemo biti tu jedni za druge, za sve susede kojima je pomoć potrebna'', napisao je Mičel.
