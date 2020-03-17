Poruka koja je zbunila navijače, da li će se Beron uopšte vraćati u Zvezdu?

Mnogo toga je neizvesno u ovom trenutku, ne samo u Zvezdi, nego širom sveta, ali današnja poruka izazvala je veliku pažnju među Zvezdinim navijačima.

Crvena zvezda je juče potvrdila da su njeni igrači iz inostranstva dobili dozvolu kluba da napuste Beograd i Srbiju i da naredni period tokom suspenzije svih takmičenja provedu u svojim domovima.


S tim u vezi, na Instagramu se oglasila supruga Zvezdinog šutera Bilija Berona, koja je potvrdila odlazak iz Beograda, ali je pritom ostavila i dilemu da li će se Beron uopšte vraćati u naš glavni grad kada pandemija koronavirusa prođe.

''Beograd nas je tretirao dobro. Nedostajaće mi zajedno sa svim sjajnim prijateljima koje smo stekli ovde. Idemo na sledeće poglavlje...'', poručila je Valori Beron, uz par fotografija iz našeg glavnog grada.

Podsetimo, Beron je u Zvezdu stigao u julu 2018. godine, a godinu dana kasnije je produžio ugovor, koji ističe ovog leta. S obzirom da je neizvesno koliko će ova pauza trajati i kada će se steći uslovi za eventualni nastavak sezone, nije nemoguće da se Beron uskoro zaista odluči za neko novo ''poglavlje'' u svojoj karijeri.
