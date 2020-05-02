Ovo su petorke, ko ima bolji IDEALNI tim u ABA ligi, Zvezda ili Partizan?

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 02. maj 2020.

  • 16:30

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Šta sad kažete?

Ovo su petorke, ko ima bolji IDEALNI tim u ABA ligi, Zvezda ili Partizan?
Foto: Sportske.net
Prethodnih dana ljubitelji košarke imali su priliku da biraju idealne petorke svojih omiljenih timova u ABA ligi.

Glasanje je završeno, pa smo tako juče mogli, između ostalih, da vidimo idealni tim Crvene zvezde u ABA ligi, po izboru navijača, a danas smo saznali i kako izgleda idealni tim Partizana.

Zanimljivo je, međutim, videti i ''drim tim'' Mege Bemaks sa Nikolom Jokićem, ili FMP-a sa Milošem Teodosićem, pa vam u prilogu predstavljamo sve četiri petorke, a vi procenite koja je najbolja od njih.
-
Bonus 10
-
- - -
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Komentari