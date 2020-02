Ovo je nestvarno, Jokićeve brojke u istoriji, da li konkuriše za najboljeg centra ikada?!

Nikola Jokic is the first non-point guard in NBA history to record at least 10 triple-doubles in three consecutive seasons.



Most consecutive seasons with 10+ triple-doubles:



6 - Oscar Robertson

5 - Magic Johnson

5 - Russell Westbrook

4 - Johnson

3 - Jason Kidd

3 - Jokic