Odabrana najbolja petorka Crvene zvezde u ABA ligi!

In the past 3 weeks you've been selecting the all-time ideal team of your favorite #ABALiga club. Let's now see which players had the most ideal team selections. Today we present you the all-time ideal teams of @buducnostvoli, @kkcedevitaolimpija, @kk_cibona, @crvenazvezdakk, FMP and @bcigokea, selected by the fans. Tomorrow we will publish the all-time ideal teams of @koperprimorska, @bckrka, @kkmegabemax, @kkmornarbar, @partizanbc and @kkzadar. #ABALiga