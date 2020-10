Nova odluka Evrolige - Zvezda igra protiv Asvela, određen novi datum!

EuroLeague announces re-scheduled games.



ROUND 3

ASVEL - Panathinaikos: December 1, at 18:00



ROUND 4

ASVEL - Crvena Zvezda: November 11, at 20.45



Valencia - Zenit: December 8, at 21:00



ROUND 5

EFES - ASVEL: December 8, 2020 at 20:30



Zenit - Milan, November 11 , at 20:00