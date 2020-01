Nova avantura Milice Dabović: ''Znam da je ovde još uvek rat, rekli su mi da sam luda, ali...''

View this post on Instagram

Thank you God...Tartous is small city in Syrija on the sea side full of love, around milion people lives here..I am so happy to be part of goal we have and more happy to have this kind of life exipriance. I never say u are rich because u have money, i always say u are rich because u have big heart, big life, u travel around the world, u see everything and u meet many people thats why u rich. Money can t make u happy...When u are sick u just die money can t stop that right? I know its still war here,and i was thinking about that but...but people have small selarys, they dont have electricity from 19:00-23:00 internet dont exist in restorants but they live like that, they live like they have everything and they have big smillleeee on their faces i am so proud of u people !!I take this decidion in one moment and they told me i am crazy but i say to myselfe i can try why not! I didnt regret it,his much love i feel in Beirut Lebanon and here, people with heart and amazing soul,ready to give u all they have!!! Thank u God to send me here... Thank you amazin prople for everything, thank u fans...Thanx 2 my team AL SAHEL 💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤