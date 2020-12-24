Neverovatne stvari se dešavaju Rokitsima - prvo skandal sa Hardenom, sad i šišanje napravilo problem!?

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 24. decembar 2020.

  • 10:13

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Utakmica odložena...

Foto: Beta/AP Photo/Michael Wyke
Početak nove NBA sezone loše je počeo za ekipu Hjuston Rokitsa.

Prvo se, posle brojnih spekulacija o njegovom odlasku iz ekipe, dogodio skandal sa prvom zvezdom tima Džejmsom Hardenom koji je uhvaćen u jednom striptiz klubu, gde je usput prekršio i protivepidemijske mere i NBA protokole koji postoje s tim u vezi.

Kažnjen je sa 50.000 dolara, a potom je pokušao da opravda svoj postupak.

"Otišao sam na zabavu prijateljice, ne u striptiz klub. I sad je to problem. Svaki dan nešto drugo", poručio je na Instagramu.

Ali, nije tu kraj problemima među Rokitsima.

Prema informacijama novinara ESPN-a, četvorica košarkaša Hjustona Džon Vol, Demarkus Kazins ​​i Kenjon Martin Junior su se u utorak uveče okupili u apartmanu, daleko od ekipe, na šišanju, posle čega je došlo do zaraze koronavirusom, Martin je pozitivan na testiranju, kasnije i Tejt kao jedan od njegovih kontakata, pa je odložen meč između Hjustona i Oklahome.
