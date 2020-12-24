There was a group of Houston players -- including Martin, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins -- away from the facility at an apartment getting haircuts, sources said. That's led to the contact tracing on Wall and Cousins as team awaits more testing results on Martin, sources said.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2020
Neverovatne stvari se dešavaju Rokitsima - prvo skandal sa Hardenom, sad i šišanje napravilo problem!?
-
Autor: Darko Mitrović
-
24. decembar 2020.
-
10:13
-
Izvor: Sportske.net