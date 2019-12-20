Ne stišavaju se reakcije, ni Dženkins ne može da prećuti...

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 20. decembar 2019.

  • 23:43

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • email

Posle trenera Šakote i kapitena Lazića, u odbranu Filipa Čovića stao je i Čarls Dženkins.

Ne stišavaju se reakcije, ni Dženkins ne može da prećuti...
Foto: Sportske.net/Nikola Krstić
Posle slabijih rezultata Crvene zvezde u proteklom periodu, deo navijača crveno-belih je glavnog krivca za takav učinak očigledno pronašao u Filipu Čoviću, a sve je kulminiralo večeras protiv Olimpijakosa u ''Areni'', kada je izviždan, a sve je praćeno i jednim transparentom protiv njega.

Iako je Zvezda večeras napravila veliki preokret i savladala Olimpijakos sa 88:81, glavna tema posle meča je upravo taj odnos Zvezdinih navijača prema Filipu Čoviću.

Takvo ponašanje dela navijača osudili su i trener Dragan Šakota i kapiten Branko Lazić, a na Tviteru im se sličnim porukama pridružio i Čarls Dženkins.

''Imam posebnu vrstu ljubavi prema navijačima u Beogradu i to svako zna i tako će biti do kraja života.

Ali nešto se večeras dogodilo što me je malo razočaralo i ne mogu da prećutim. Filip mi je više od saigrača, on je moj prijatelj i uvek ću ga podržati na isti način kao što je on podržavao mene.

On je psihički najčvršći momak kog znam i ja mislim da on ovo ne zaslužuje. Moramo da se podržavamo više'', napisao je Dženkins.
-
- - -
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • email

Komentari