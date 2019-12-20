Ne stišavaju se reakcije, ni Dženkins ne može da prećuti...

Posle slabijih rezultata Crvene zvezde u proteklom periodu, deo navijača crveno-belih je glavnog krivca za takav učinak očigledno pronašao u Filipu Čoviću, a sve je kulminiralo večeras protiv Olimpijakosa u ''Areni'', kada je izviždan, a sve je praćeno i jednim transparentom protiv njega.

''Imam posebnu vrstu ljubavi prema navijačima u Beogradu i to svako zna i tako će biti do kraja života.



Ali nešto se večeras dogodilo što me je malo razočaralo i ne mogu da prećutim. Filip mi je više od saigrača, on je moj prijatelj i uvek ću ga podržati na isti način kao što je on podržavao mene.



On je psihički najčvršći momak kog znam i ja mislim da on ovo ne zaslužuje. Moramo da se podržavamo više'', napisao je Dženkins.



I got a different kind of love for the fans in Belgrade every know that and it will continue for the rest of my life. But something happened tonight I was a bit disappointed with and I can’t really keep quiet about it — Charles Jenkins (@thejenkinsguy22) December 20, 2019

Filip is more than just my teammate he’s my friend and I’m going to support him the same way he support me — Charles Jenkins (@thejenkinsguy22) December 20, 2019

He’s by far the mentally toughest dude I know and I just think he don’t deserve it — Charles Jenkins (@thejenkinsguy22) December 20, 2019