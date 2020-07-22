Navijači odlučili, ovu trojicu bi ponovo da vide u Zvezdi!

  Autor: Darko Mitrović

  22. jul 2020.

  • 21:09

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

ABA liga objavila rezultate.

Foto: Sportske.net/Pavle Knežević
Dok takmičenje u ABA ligi ponovo ne počne, regionalno takmičenje pronalazi razne načine da zabavi ljubitelje košarke u regionu.

Ovih dana aktuelan je izbor trojice igrača koje bi navijači svakog od klubova iz ABA lige želeli ponovo da vide u dresu svog kluba.

Dakle, u pitanju su igrači koji su ranije igrali u klubovima iz ABA lige.

Prvi rezultati ove ankete su već stigli, a kada je u pitanju Crvena zvezda, njeni navijači su izglasali Kvinsija Milera, Stefana Jovića i Marka Gudurića kao željene povratnike.

Kako su glasali Partizanovci saznaćemo sutra, a u prilogu možete da vidite i rezultate glasanja navijača još nekoliko klubova iz ABA lige.

Zanimljivo, navijači Cedevita Olimpije bi vratili dvojicu aktuelnih igrača Partizana - Nemanju Gordića i Kodija Miler-Mekintajera, kao i Vlatka Čančara, bivšeg igrača Mege.
