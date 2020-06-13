Погледајте ову објаву у апликацији Instagram
Sometimes it's good to deviate from the daily routine, which in my case means watching basketball games at all levels. Especially if you have the opportunity to attend a tennis tournament of an international importance such as @adriatourofficial in the city where you live! Therefore, today is a day to enjoy tennis treats. I am fascinated by the level of organization and the effort @djokernole have made to give something to the citizens of Belgrade after several months of silence. It is delightful to see that athletes, even when they are at the highest rank in the world, do not forget their homeland and have the motivation and energy to do something big and good for their city and their region! Congratulations! Ponekad je dobro odstupiti od dnevne rutine, sto u mom slucaju znaci gledanje kosarkaskih utakmica na svim nivoima. Pogotovu, ako u gradu u kome zivite imate priliku da prisustvujete sportskom dogadjaju svetskog znacaja kakav je @adriatourofficial u tenisu! Stoga, danas je dan za uzivanje u teniskim poslasticama. Fasciniran sam nivoom organizacije, I naporima, koje je @djokernole ulozio da podari nesto gradjanima Beograda nakon visemesecne tisine. Lepo je videti da sportisti, I kada su na najvisem svetskom vrhu, ne zaboravljaju svoje okruzenje I imaju motiv I energiju da naprave nesto veliko I dobro, za svoj grad I svoj region! Iskrene cestitke!
Miško: ''Fasciniran sam, iskrene čestitke!''
Autor: Darko Mitrović
13. jun 2020.
22:49
Izvor: Sportske.net