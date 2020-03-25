Majka NBA zvezde u teškom stanju zbog koronavirusa

  • 25. mart 2020.

  • 08:44

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Centar Minesote se obratio javnosti.

Majka NBA zvezde u teškom stanju zbog koronavirusa
Foto: AP Photo/Aaron Gash
Karl Entoni Tauns proživljava porodičnu dramu.

Kako je sam objavio na društvenim mrežama, sa ciljem da podigne svest o ovoj opakoj bolesti, njegova majka je zaražena koronavirusom i nalazi se u teškom stanju.

Prema njegovim rečima, ona je na respiratoru i u indukovanoj komi.

"Možemo da pobedimo, ali ovo je ozbiljno i moramo da se maksimalno pazimo. Delim svoju priču sa vama u nadu da će svi ostati kod kuće. Potrebno nam je još medicinskih sredstava i moramo da pomognemo medicinskom osoblju koje je u prvim linijama odbrane. Hvala svima koji su pomogli mojoj majci. Vi ste svi istinski heroji. Molim se za sve nas u ovim teškim trenucima", rekao je američki košarkaš.
