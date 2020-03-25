Majka NBA zvezde u teškom stanju zbog koronavirusa

Kako je sam objavio na društvenim mrežama, sa ciljem da podigne svest o ovoj opakoj bolesti, njegova majka je zaražena koronavirusom i nalazi se u teškom stanju.
Prema njegovim rečima, ona je na respiratoru i u indukovanoj komi.
U SAD je zabeleženo preko 54 hiljade zaraženih, preminulo je 728 osoba.
Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.