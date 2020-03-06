IZNENAĐENJE, Zvezda u novim dresovima! Slučajno ili ne, baš protiv Makabija!

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 06. mart 2020.

  • 16:59

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Par sati pre početka meča crveno-beli se oglasili na društvenim mrežama i otkrili kako će izgledati dresovi za večerašnji meč.

IZNENAĐENJE, Zvezda u novim dresovima! Slučajno ili ne, baš protiv Makabija!
Foto: BETAPHOTO/BRANISLAV BOZIC/DS
Dva dana posle gostovanja u Istanbulu, košarkaši Crvene zvezde večeras od 19 časova dočekuju Makabi iz Tel Aviva u utakmici 28. kola Evrolige.

Ova utakmica ostaće upamćena i po Zvezdinim dresovima, kojima su crveno-beli baš protiv Makabija želeli da podsete na slavne dane iz svoje istorije i generaciju iz 1974. koja je osvojila tadašnji Kup pobednika kupova.

"Godine 1974. Crvena zvezda je zasijala kao nikada pre. Te godine klub je osvojio prvi evropski trofej od svih klubova u regionu. Danas, na meču protiv Makabija, crveno-beli dres biće u retro stilu kao podsetnik na zlatnu generaciju šampiona", poručuju iz Crvene zvezde.

Tokom večeri videćemo hoće li ovi retro dresovi doneti sreću ekipi Dragana Šakote protiv ''Ponosa Izraela''.

U slučaju pobede, Zvezda bi zadržala šanse za plasman u Top 8 Evrolige, iako mnogima to sada izgleda kao '''nemoguća misija''. Opširnije o tome čitajte OVDE.

Prilika je i da čujemo vaše utiske o ovim Zvezdinim dresovima koje vidite u prilogu.
