In 1974, BC Crvena zvezda has shined like never before. In that year club has won the first European trophy for this region. Today, at the match against @MaccabitlvBC, the red and white jersey will be in retro style as a reminder of the golden generation of champions 🔴⚪️ #kkcz pic.twitter.com/48StTeWsMp— KK Crvena zvezda (@kkcrvenazvezda) March 6, 2020
IZNENAĐENJE, Zvezda u novim dresovima! Slučajno ili ne, baš protiv Makabija!
Autor: Darko Mitrović
06. mart 2020.
16:59
Izvor: Sportske.net