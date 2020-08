"Bogdanović solidan", oduševljen i Luka Dončić, a koji je to Bogdanov stil?

The Sacramento Kings are one wing away from being super competitive. The Fox/Bogdanovic back court is growing into an all star calibre pairing. — Kwizera (@TherealKwizera) August 7, 2020

Bogdon Bogdanovic - when the shots are falling he’s like the most romanticized version of Drazen Petrovic imaginable.



And some nights he just sucks. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) August 7, 2020

Bogdan Bogdanovic needs to exit the Kings soon. ✈️ — K3vin_420 (@K3vin_e30) August 7, 2020

Bogdanovic solidan — dž0ni (@jajelll) August 7, 2020