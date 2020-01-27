PR služba zabrljala, Figo i Ronaldo na udaru!

  Autor: Stefan Matić

  27. januar 2020.

  • 23:16

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Dobra namera prouzrokovala oštru kritiku javnosti.

PR služba zabrljala, Figo i Ronaldo na udaru!
Foto: Beta/Alfredo Falcone, LaPresse via AP
Svet je i dalje u šoku posle sinoćnih vesti o smrti jednog od najvećih u sportu. Kobi Brajant je poginuo u helikopterskoj nesreći zajedno sa još osmoro ljudi uključujući njegovu ćerku.

Tokom dana su se od američke legende opraštale mnoge poznate ličnosti iz sveta sporta, ali ipak i ovde smo osetili gorak ukus.

Kristijano Ronaldo je postavio svoju poruku u spomen na Brajanta da bi nekoliko sati kasnije istu poruku samo sa drugačijom slikom postavio i Luis Figo, što je naletelo na negodovanje velikog dela javnosti. Na udaru je najviše bio stariji sunarodnik zbog kasnije poruke.

Ovo je verovatno previd PR tima koji zastupa Portugalce, ali svejedno pokazuje donekle i koliko "iskrenosti" postoji u ovakvim slučajevima.
