PR služba zabrljala, Figo i Ronaldo na udaru!

Tokom dana su se od američke legende opraštale mnoge poznate ličnosti iz sveta sporta, ali ipak i ovde smo osetili gorak ukus.
Kristijano Ronaldo je postavio svoju poruku u spomen na Brajanta da bi nekoliko sati kasnije istu poruku samo sa drugačijom slikom postavio i Luis Figo, što je naletelo na negodovanje velikog dela javnosti. Na udaru je najviše bio stariji sunarodnik zbog kasnije poruke.
Ovo je verovatno previd PR tima koji zastupa Portugalce, ali svejedno pokazuje donekle i koliko "iskrenosti" postoji u ovakvim slučajevima.
So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020
So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/8jYxfohLlj— Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) January 27, 2020