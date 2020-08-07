Šta to Leonardo želi da poruči ''Grobarima''?

  Autor: Darko Mitrović

  07. avgust 2020.

  • 13:00

  Sportske.net

Ovo nije slučajno, već drugi put se oglašava za kratko vreme.

Šta to Leonardo želi da poruči ''Grobarima''?
Foto: Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsportphoto©
Poslednju šampionsku titulu Partizan je osvojio 2017. godine, pod vođstvom Marka Nikolića, kada je napad crno-belih predvodio ubojiti tandem Leonardo - Uroš Đurđević.

Nedugo zatim Brazilac je napustio Humsku, prešao je u Al Ahli, ali u više navrata je evocirao uspomene na period proveden u Partizanu, pa je čak bilo i ozbiljnih razgovora o njegovom eventualnom povratku u Humsku.

To se, ipak nije dogodilo, a on je od prošlog leta član Al Šababa iz Dubaija, gde je na 11 mečeva ostvario sjajan učinak, od po sedam golova i asistencija.

Međutim, sada ga je, očigledno, ponovo uhvatila nostalgija za Beogradom i Partizanom.

Ovih dana izaziva sve veću euforiju svojim objavama na Instagramu, gde se prisetio onog čuvenog gostovanja u Nišu, ključnog za osvajanje titule, kao i svog poslednjeg gola u crno-belom dresu protiv podgoričke Budućnosti u kvalifikacijama za Ligu šampiona.

Ne treba posebno ni isticati koliko je u komentarima dobio poruka od strane pristalica Partizana da se vrati u Humsku...
Погледајте ову објаву у апликацији Instagram

Quem aí lembra desse jogo!!! Um jogo que todo mundo tinha medo de perder’ porque sabíamos que não teria como ganhar mais a liga!! Mesmo assim lutamos até o final’ com amor e dedicação!! Sofremos até o apito final. Mais depois desse jogo a esperança era muito grande pelo título👏🏻✌️👊🏻⚽️ Who remembers that game !!! A game that everyone was afraid of losing ’because we knew we couldn’t win the league anymore !! Even so, we fought until the end ’with love and dedication !! We suffered until the final whistle.  But after that game the hope was very high for the title👏🏻✌️👊🏻⚽️ família preto e branco maior respeito por vocês ⚫️⚪️

Објава коју дели Leonardo Souza (@leo42) дана

