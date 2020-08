Poruka za kraj, Evropa oduševila navijače Zvezde!

FT Score: @crvenazvezdafk 5 @EuropaFC_Gib 0. It's taken 397 days but we were finally defeated and by none other than a European champion. Congratulations to @crvenazvezda_en on progression to next round of the @ChampionsLeague . Čestitam! 🇷🇸🤝🇬🇮 pic.twitter.com/XbxfaMq9Zp