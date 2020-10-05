Navijači Junajteda opsedaju Fabricija Romana na Tviteru zbog Filipa Stevanovića! ''Pa, jesi li rekao?''

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 05. oktobar 2020.

  • 11:45

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Nije im i dalje jasno šta se dešava...

Navijači Junajteda opsedaju Fabricija Romana na Tviteru zbog Filipa Stevanovića! ''Pa, jesi li rekao?''
Foto: Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsportphoto ©
Podsetimo, sredinom avgusta je jedan srpski tabloid objavio svoja ''ekskluzivna saznanja'' da Filip Stevanović prelazi u Mančester junajted i ta informacija se munjevito proširila ne samo u Srbiji, nego i na Ostrvu.

I tamošnji mediji su počeli da prenose tu vest, a kulminacija je usledila kada se Filip Stevanović poigrao na društvenim mrežama i objavio post kojim je dodatno zagolicao maštu kompletnoj javnosti, da bi potom i čuveni italijanski novinar Fabricio Romano, poznat po objavljivanju brojnih atraktivnih transfera na pitanje jednog od navijača Mančester junajteda da li je istina da Stevanović dolazi, odgovorio potvrdno.

Pominjalo se da bi Partizan mogao navodno da zaradi i 12 miliona evra, međutim, od tada se ništa nije dešavalo.

Očekivalo se da bi stvar mogla ponovo da se aktuelizuje posle Stevanovićevog 18. rođendana 25. septembra, ali ni posle toga nije bilo novih informacija, osim spekulacija da bi sada Mančester siti mogao da se umeša.

Danas je poslednji dan prelaznog roka i zanimljivo je videti da se deo navijača Junajteda još uvek pita kad će Stevanović na Old Traford, zašto se transfer zvanično ne objavljuje, pa ponovo opseda Fabricija Romana sa sličnim pitanjima.

Međutim, za razliku od avgustovskog ''YES'', sada od Romana odgovora nema...
-
- - - - -
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Ne propustite

Komentari