''Markecova'' poruka izazvala veliku pažnju na Ostrvu!

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 23. jul 2020.

  • 10:38

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

I dalje prate svaki njegov potez, pa i na društvenim mrežama.

Foto: Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsportphoto ©
Za Liverpul je ova sezona istorijska, osvojena je toliko željena titula u Premijer ligi, a sinoć je sve i začinjeno atraktivnom utakmicom protiv Čelsija i pobedom od 5:3.

Naravno, usledilo je šampionsko slavlje, a svom bivšem klubu je čestitku na Tviteru uputio i aktuelni fudbaler Partizana Lazar Marković.

Njegova čestitka izazvala je veliku pažnju na Ostrvu, preneo ju je i ''Liverpool Echo'', a navijači Liverpula su brojnim ''lajkovima'' i komentarima izrazili zahvalnost popularnom ''Markecu''.
